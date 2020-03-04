Wider internet access may return to Jammu & Kashmir, a circular issued by the state’s home department indicates. This may only be temporary though; the circular is only valid for two weeks — it will have to be reauthorized after March 17. The circular says that postpaid mobile connections will get internet at 2G speeds while broadband connections will continue to be restricted. Prepaid connections are allowed, but will require the kind of KYC verification usually done for postpaid connections. The circular doesn’t mention social media specifically.

After the Supreme Court judgment directing the J&K administration to review the internet restriction, a select set of 153 websites were whitelisted for access. Later, a second whitelist of 301 websites was published. Of those 300 sites, only a few more than a third were even practically accessible, research by Rohini Lakshané and Prateek Waghre showed. The government cracked down on citizens who tried using VPNs to get around the restrictions.

Rights activists and international human rights bodies have decried the communications blackout. A bipartisan group of US senators wrote to Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, last month, expressing concern ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

Timeline of events