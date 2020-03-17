G. Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, avoided giving a specific response about the government’s action plan for using facial recognition technology to control crime, control borders and counter terrorism in the country. He also did not specify if the government had a mechanism to balance between regulation and promotion of emerging technologies, such as facial recognition.

Reddy did not answer Congress MP Amar Singh’s question about the steps taken by the government to address biases in a facial recognition system either. These biases can potentially lead to punitive action against innocent people. Here’s what Reddy’s response was:

“Adoption of emerging technologies for security forces is a continuous and ongoing process. The Union Government has adopted and promoted emerging technologies for upgradation of police forces from time to time. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) keep on finalizing Qualitative Requirements (QRs) and Trial Directives (TDs) as and when the need arises in case of any emerging technology and these Forces can follow these specifications and acquire them as per their felt need after following due codal formalities. State Governments also adopt these QRs and TDs for acquisition of the products in such technologies including facial recognition technology” — G Kishan Reddy’s response to Amar Singh’s questions

Indian authorities use facial recognition technology unabated, sans policy

Amar Singh’s questions and Reddy’s non-response come after Home Minister Amit Shah revealed in Parliament last week that the government was using a facial recognition software to identify perpetrators of riots that broke out in Delhi in February, and had identified around 2,000 people. The footage that Delhiites sent to Delhi Police was compared against voter ID data, driver’s licence, and “other government data”. Apart from that, Indian law enforcement agencies continue to use facial recognition technology indiscriminately at rallies, polling booths and protests without any law or policy governing its use.