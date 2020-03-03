The Haryana Government’s Gau Seva Aayog website has been hacked and defaced by One Hat Cyber Team, supposedly a group of Indonesian Muslim Citizens for “hard Indian citizens action” against Muslims in Delhi. Addressed to the Government of India, it warns of attacks on other websites if it doesn’t stop “hurting people of Muslims”. It also tags the right-wing digital publication OpIndia. The Haryana Gau Seva Aayog, set up in 2010, is a state government agency that registers and regulates grants for construction of gaushalas (cow sheds), and conservation and protection of cows. Rishi Dwivedi, a cyber security researcher, tweeted about the hack on March 2 at 6:37 pm. At the time of publishing, about 18 hours later, the website [archived copy] still hadn’t been restored. We have reached out to the Haryana government’s IT department for comment.

According to Defacer.ID, a publicly sourced list of defaced websites, the group also defaced the Uttarakhand Tourism website. While this website is now under maintenance, its snippet view in Google search results still shows the hack.

Another government website, of the Punjab Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (PBDECC), was also defaced according to Dwivedi and Zone-H, a publicly sourced list of defaced websites, but by a different groups called Spyhackerz. At the time of publishing, the website was down.

48 Indian government websites had been hacked between January and October 2019, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed the Lok Sabha in December 2019. 199, 172 and 110 central and state government websites were hacked in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. In May 2019, BJP Delhi’s website was hacked by “Shadow V1P3R” that replaced details of the party’s leadership, history, and constitution with a beef menu.

***Update (2:59 pm): The Haryana Government’s Gau Seva Aayog has been taken down. The original article was published at 1:10 pm.