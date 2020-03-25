Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket, Dunzo, Milkbasket, Big Bazaar, Blue Dart, WOW Express and IFFCO Tokyo Goods will be allowed to operate in Gurugram, the city’s police commissioner, Muhammad Akil, directed all officials of Gurugram police today. The commissioner’s office told MediaNama that the staff of these platforms will not require additional passes to move around the city.

In this order, e-pharmacies, such as 1mg, Pharmeasy and NetMeds, have not been included. We don’t know whether these services would be allowed to operate in the city. The commissioner’s office told MediaNama that for now, this is the only order that has been issued. As per Home Ministry’s exemption for e-commerce delivery during the 21-day lockdown, essential goods include food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

Milkbasket’s delivery was hampered in Gurugram: Yesterday night, e-commerce platform Milkbasket claimed that it failed to deliver over half of its orders in Gurugram and Noida. The company’s CEO, Anant Goel, said that the company’s “staff, vendors and vehicles [were] being pushed back from the roads by local police”, and that it was being “asked to shut down its distribution centres”. Apart from the police, even resident welfare associations in the city curtailed movement of the company’s delivery persons, which resulted in them dumping 15,000 litres of milk and throwing over 10,000 kilograms of fruits and vegetables.

E-commerce operations hampered: On day one of the nationwide lockdown, we observed that multiple e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Grofers and BigBasket, are unable to service customers. Some of them had put a hold on operations, or were otherwise inaccessible.

