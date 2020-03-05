Four years after opening a data centre in Mumbai, Google Cloud will open a data centre in Delhi next year, the company announced. It will also open these facilities in Doha, Melbourne and Toronto. Google Cloud data centres primarily cater to corporate clients like Infosys and L&T Financial Services; it competes with services like Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS, both of which have an established presence in India. This new region will make it easier for Google’s cloud clients to reach users in India, the company said.

Data localisation a reason

Google said that this new region will make it easier for them to comply with data localisation regulations: “[T]he new region presents an opportunity to take advantage of the big data and infrastructure services onshore while staying compliant with India’s data laws and regulations,” the company said. The current draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, for which a Parliamentary committee just finished its consultation period, requires that companies like Google store a significant amount of user data in India.

Google did not mention other possible applications, but it did say that it would be able to “deliver high performing, secure, low latency, cloud-based services to their users”. This could possibly be a hint at Google’s cloud gaming platform, Stadia, having an upcoming launch in India, aided by these data centres. Gadgets 360 reported last April that game publishers were tipped off on a 2021 launch, which coincides with the timing of the Delhi region’s launch.

