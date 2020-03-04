Google has cancelled the in-person part of its I/O developer conference over coronavirus concerns, the company announced in a blog post. I/O was scheduled to take place between May 12 and May 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. People who had purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. Also, people who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s “drawing” and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket. “It’s sad that we won’t be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority,” the company said in a tweet. Google will “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with [its] developer community” over the coming weeks.

A #GoogleIO update. Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority. (1/2) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 3, 2020

Google’s cancellation of the physical part of I/O is the latest in a series of tech events to be scrapped due to coronavirus. Last month, Facebook cancelled the in-person portion of F8, the company’s annual developer conference due to similar concerns, and decided replace it with “locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content”.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) was cancelled earlier in February due to similar concerns over the virus. After multiple exhibitors and companies pulled out of the event, the GSM Association, which organises the event, cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 as the “the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event”.