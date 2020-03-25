Flipkart will resume its grocery and essentials services later today, CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement to MediaNama. He said that the company has been “assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities”. The company has also updated its website to read “Paused. But Not For Long!”



Flipkart had “temporarily” suspended its services on its website and app. At the time of publishing, it was not accepting any new orders on Supermart, its grocery micro-site, and focussing on fulfilling the existing ones. Everything — from an external hard disk to laptop to Harry Potter books to biscuits to atta — is still listed out of stock. If you click on a product, it says the product is “currently out of stock in this area”. We tried different pincodes (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore) and got the same result every time.