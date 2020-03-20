The Body of the European Regulators of Electronic Communications (BEREC) and European Commission reminded telcos not to undermine Net Neutrality by throttling “equivalent classes of traffic” on the internet. This comes as more and more people work from home and students take classes via video calls the EU due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The European Commission and BEREC, with the support of national regulatory authorities (NRAs) or competent authorities, are setting up a special reporting mechanism to ensure regular monitoring of the Internet traffic situation in each Member State to be able to respond swiftly to capacity issues,” BEREC and the Commission said in their joint statement.

Congestion shouldn’t lead to discrimination

“Reasonable Traffic Management” as defined in the EU law, does not clearly emphasise that traffic management in times of congestion should be as application-agnostic as possible. “That is a problem,” Stanford law professor Barbara van Schewick had told BEREC in a filing in 2016.

In its statement, BEREC seemed to warn ISPs that they should not rely on this ambiguity. “Pursuant to the Regulation, operators are authorised to apply exceptional traffic management measures, inter alia, to prevent impending network congestion and to mitigate the effects of exceptional or temporary network congestion, always under the condition that equivalent categories of traffic are treated equally [all emphases original],” they said.

“The increase in Internet traffic has not led to a general network congestion so far,” statement said, but it reminded telcos that EU’s Net Neutrality regulation “prohibits operators from blocking, slowing down or prioritising traffic. Traffic management measures are authorised if they are reasonable, meaning that the measures shall be transparent, non-discriminatory, proportionate and based on objectively technical differences of traffic (Article 3(3)). Such measures cannot monitor specific content and cannot be maintained longer than necessary.”

In the last few hours, Netflix has committed to reduce its streaming bitrate in the region, while YouTube said it would play videos on Standard Definition by default. BEREC also said that internet users need to use the web in a way that “reduces data consumption”, by switching to lower video quality, for example.

What to do when facing congestion

A section from the statement on what telcos can do when faced with exceptional amounts of load on their networks makes for interesting reading: