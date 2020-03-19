NASDAQ-listed Ebix Inc. said it is not aware of any news, events, or tariffs other the temporary effect arising out of COVID-19 coronavirus “that would negatively impact” its financial and insurance exchanges and global operations. The company claims to have made “arrangements on all fronts” to address the temporary impact of coronavirus on its business, it said.

Ebix Inc operates in travel, insurance, data exchanges, providers e-commerce software in finance and health. The company’s Indian subsidiary EbixCash accounts for half of the company revenue, and is headed for an IPO planned in by June-July 2020. It has onboarded ICICI Bank, Axis Capital, and Edelweiss as investment banks for the IPO.

Ebix has wide interests in travel

So far, the Indian government has suspended all visas until April 15, and said it will quarantine people arriving from seven virus-hit countries in an attempt to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

Ebix has a wide travel portfolio, and has acquired at least a dozen companies in India in remittances, travel, taxis, forex, since 2017. Most recently, it acquired online travel aggregator Yatra, which just waived cancellation fees on all flights in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given Ebix’s travel portfolio, the company will likely to be hit in case the pandemic spreads in India and impacts travel within the country.

Ebix has acquired the following Indian travel companies over the past two years: