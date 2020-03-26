You’re reading it here first: All facilities in the supply chain of e-commerce companies, local stores, and large brick and mortar stores must be allowed to operate to ensure supply of essential goods (including food, medicine and medical equipment/devices), as per the latest order from the Home Ministry to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the Ministry’s spokesperson tweeted. This includes manufacturing units, wholesale suppliers, retail outlets, warehousing facilities, transportation services and manufacturing units, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry. The State Governments have also been instructed to open a 24X7 control room to register complaints/grievances. The order has been signed by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

This direction has come after individual police departments, including Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, and Gurugram Police, came out with their own guidelines that allowed e-commerce operations without any passes. Unlike these police departments, police in Hyderabad and Bengaluru had already started issuing passes to e-commerce companies. The Home Ministry had already exempted delivery of all essential goods through e-commerce from the 21-day curfew that went into effect at midnight on March 25.

According to the SOP:

Movement of employees on the basis of passes issued by local authority/ies: The local authority/ies have to issue “e-pass or any other certification” so that delivery personnel and other employees can commute. All employees must carry a valid photo ID card. For the unorganised sector involved in supply of essential goods, people must get approval/authorisation from the local authority/ies.

The local authority/ies have to issue “e-pass or any other certification” so that delivery personnel and other employees can commute. All employees must carry a valid photo ID card. Verification of documents by state governments and UTs can be done “randomly” under the Shops and Establishment registration regime through which every state had to enact its own Shops and Establishments Act.

can be done “randomly” under the Shops and Establishment registration regime through which every state had to enact its own Shops and Establishments Act. Only essential goods can be sold, companies can later be audited about this: Only essential goods, that is food, medicine, and medical equipment, can be sold at the “retail end” of the supply chain. Companies will have to give an undertaking to this effect, and allow subsequent audit of their records to ensure compliance.

Only essential goods, that is food, medicine, and medical equipment, can be sold at the “retail end” of the supply chain. Companies will have to give an undertaking to this effect, and allow subsequent audit of their records to ensure compliance. Warehouses of wholesalers and retailers of essential goods must remain open even if they also store non-essential goods.

even if they also store non-essential goods. Protect employees: Only bare minimum staff must must be engaged by the retailers, wholesalers and e-commerce entities.During operations, social distancing must be ensured. All involved facilities must provide employees with “proper protective gear” and carry out “regular health and sanitation check-up of employees engaged”.

SOP from central government probably released to make transportation of goods smoother: The earlier order issued by Delhi Police that allowed operations of e-commerce in the city without any passes had already been rescinded late on March 26 evening, before the Home Ministry’s SOP was released, Vikram Porwal, the staff officer to commissioner of Delhi Police, told MediaNama. This is because it wasn’t clear how deliveries across borders, and transportation of essential goods across city and state borders would happen in the absence of a central directive, he told us. The SOP acknowledges that transportation of essential goods, from manufacturers to wholesalers and/or retailers would involve “intra-city, inter-city in same/state/UT or inter-state movement”.

The SOP also includes delivery from “restaurants supplying home delivery of cooked food items” as a supply of essential goods (food). However, it is not clear if aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy would be exempted, particularly because the state of Tamil Nadu had prohibited “home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats [sic]” in its last order dated March 23, which the Chennai Police had put into effect on March 24. Other states had not.

This order has already been sent to at least one e-commerce company, we can confirm.

This is developing story, and we will keep updating. Read more about e-commerce operations during the 21-day lockdown here.

