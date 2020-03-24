The Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will now be submitted in the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The chairperson of the committee, Meenakshi Lekhi, had requested for an extension in the Lok Sabha on March 23, which Speaker Om Birla approved. The dates for the Monsoon Session are not available yet. At its constitution in December 2019, the report had to be submitted by the last week of the Budget Session 2020.

The JPC had to meet to discuss the submissions that had been made to the committee, but all of that has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of an MP who is part of the committee told MediaNama on the condition of anonymity.

Timeline of the Joint Parliamentary Committee

March 23, 2020: Deadline to submit report extended to second week of Monsoon Session

February 4, 2020: JPC invited comments from stakeholders via a press release. Consultation period ended on February 25.

January 16, 2020: JPC holds its first meeting, MeitY briefs the members: In its first meeting, MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, briefed the members about the details of the Bill. According to a tweet by TMC MP Derek O’Brien, focus was on Section 35 that deals with exemptions for government agency. MediaNama learnt that the meeting lasted about one hour. 16 MPs attended it, and 4 officials at MeitY, including Sawhney and Additional Secretary Gopalakrishnan S., made an appearance.

January 6, 2020: Congress MP S. Jothi Mani resigns from the JPC

December 23, 2019: TMC MP Saugata Roy resigns from the JPC

December 12, 2019: Committee headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is formed: Headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, the JPC had 30 members — 10 from Rajya Sabha and 20 from Lok Sabha. The Committee is to submit its first report to the Lok Sabha by the last week of the Budget Session 2020.