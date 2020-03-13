Between 2019-19, 223 cybercrime cases were registered with the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police, an RTI document obtained by MediaNama showed. Surprisingly, the Cyber Crime Cell does not maintain data on how many of those cases were actually solved.

Year wise breakdown of registered cybercrime cases with the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police:

2016: 42

2017: 49

2018: 49

2019: 83

Numbers are significantly lower than a Times of India report: As is evident from the data provided in the RTI, the number of registered cybercrime cases almost doubled in 2019, as opposed to 2018. But even then, the numbers contradict a Time of India report from last year, which claimed that 162 cybercrime cases were registered with the the Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi Police in 2017, and 98 such cases were registered in 2016.

Also, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau in October last year, 21,796 cybercrime cases were registered in India in 2017. Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, had last month, informed Parliament that 27,248 cybercrime cases were registered in India.

National Cyber Security Strategy 2020: TheNational Security Council Secretariat had sought comments for the formulation of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 (NCSS 2020) until January 10, 2020, which is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2020.