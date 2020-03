The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 10 lives and has infected 492 people in India so far. It has claimed over 14,600 lives and infected 330,000 people worldwide. India has placed the entire country on lockdown, and has suspended all domestic flights starting March 25. Only essential services – medical shops, ration and food stores, and banks & ATMs are operational. Curfew has been imposed in New Delhi.

We will post updates on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic here.