All delivery and e-commerce companies in Hyderabad can obtain passes for their essential staff and vehicles by sending an email to covid19.hyd@gmail.com, Jayesh Ranjan, the IT Secretary for the state of Telangana, tweeted. These passes can be obtained for 11 kinds of delivery related services, including milk and dairy; vegetable; meat, fish and chicken; medicines and pharmacies; e-commerce; food delivery (including from restaurants); edible oil; petroleum; and newspapers, Ranjan told MediaNama. Passes will be approved “then and there” via email. This also includes passes for deliveries by local stores.

Ranjan said that the passes will be issued by the police commissioner and will be valid in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. “We will be preparing all the passes by late afternoon and giving them to all these players. So hopefully from tomorrow, things will become perfectly streamlined,” he said. These passes are necessary as a 21-day curfew was announced in the country to inhibit the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Home Affairs has exempted delivery of all essential goods through e-commerce from the 21-day curfew.

Are logistics and courier companies included? Logistics and courier companies are not included in the list. “Logistics companies who support all these operations will get these passes through their companies. So if Amazon supplies groceries to consumers by taking help of certain logistics companies, then Amazon will get the passes for them,” Ranjan said. Thus, the “end company” will have to get passes for their entire supply chain.

The meeting with representatives and industry associations took place this afternoon. “Now we have a clear understanding of how their [supply] chains operate,” Ranjan said. With knowledge of where products are sourced, at what time they are delivered, what are their primary entry and exit points, it will be easier to ensure that necessary precautions are taken, Ranjan explained.

