Amber Sinha has been appointed as the executive director of Centre for Internet & Society (CIS), a non-profit organisation that does research on internet and digital technologies from policy and academic perspectives. Sinha replaces Sunil Abraham, who had stepped down from his post in November last year, and has been serving has interim ED. Abraham will now assume an advisory role, while continuing to serve on CIS’ board.

Sinha, a graduate of NLSIU Bengaluru, had joined CIS as a researcher in 2015 and has worked on multiple case studies on the potential use of big data in governance in India, and the challenges it may pose in the future. He has also led the work on privacy in India at CIS over the last two years, and written extensively on the Aadhaar case and the Puttaswamy judgement.

Sinha has previously worked as a corporate lawyer. He started his career at Mindtree, where he helped build their free and open source software policy, and handled copyright and patent licensing. He also worked at Novojuris, where he led the startup advisory practice.