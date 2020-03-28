Bengaluru City Police will issue e-passes to e-commerce delivery agents to commute during the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, via an app. This will be done through an app created by apartment management startup MyGate, called the Karnataka State Police CLEAR Pass. These passes will only be valid in Bengaluru and will be issued by the Karnataka State Police. The police, through the app, will also issue passes to all other classes of people exempted from the 21-day lockdown by the Home Ministry. Passes for “emergency travel and performing volunteer services (food/ration/distribution)” will also be issued through the app. Hemant Nimbalkar, IGP and ACP (Administration), had earlier tweeted that online passes will be issued from March 29.

MyGate has taken down the web pages that described the Karnataka State Police CLEAR Pass app possibly because the meeting for issuance of e-passes is still in progress, as per the information given by DCP (West) to MediaNama. Cached copies of the app details are available here (description/FAQs of the app), here (passes for individuals), here (passes for corporates) and here (terms and conditions). The app will be available for both iOS and Android devices, but we couldn’t find them on App Store or Play Store yet.

No person in Bengaluru can leave home without this pass. If an application for the pass is rejected by the police, “you may not leave your home”.

Each pass is linked to a mobile number.

The pass also defines the time for which a person can remain outside. Once that time lapses, the pass expires. “There are harsh consequences for ignoring such orders; such matters will be dealt with by the local authorities on a case by case basis,” as per the cached website.

Each pass has a QR code that police can scan to verify its authenticity.

Rules for individuals

Each person who exits their house needs a pass which can be obtained by applying through the app. If individuals want to take their vehicles, they have to upload their Aadhaar card to the app at the time of application. If a pass is approved by the police, individuals have to carry their valid photo-ID along with the pass (on smartphone).

Rules for corporates

Corporates will have to apply for the pass at a link which is not available in the cached copy either. The employees would have to carry the pass, their government-issued photo ID, and a company ID. The local authority will define how many passes a company can get. These passes are not transferable and cannot be used for inter-state movement.

Bengaluru Police has been issuing physical passes

Bengaluru City Police has been issuing passes for e-commerce delivery agents since March 25, pursuant to an order by Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. This includes passes for delivery personnel of food aggregators (Zomato, Swiggy, etc.), e-pharmacies (1mg, Netmeds, etc.) and e-commerce platforms (Amazon, Flipkart, etc.). Passes are also issued to other operators in the supply chain of essential goods (food, medicine, and medical equipment). Another order issued on March 26 exempting online services in particular.

Between March 25 and March 27, the Police had issued 43,401 passes to individuals, 14,209 passes for two-wheelers and 11,246 passes for four-wheelers.

To get the physical pass, the companies had to reach out to one of the 8 DCPs to get passes for their employees after the submission of a “standardized application form”. Hemant Nimbalkar, IGP and ACP (Administration), had tweeted the format of forms for people, two wheelers, and four-wheelers. He had also said that “Adhar [sic] card is must for application of pass.” Rao had also tweeted that passes for people and vehicles would be issued on the basis of Aadhaar, and that the police was considering transferable passes as well. We repeatedly tried to get clarification on both these points from the Commissioner’s office, but we weren’t given any answers.

Nimbalkar later clarified in a tweet that “Aadhaar is mutually decided post discussion with representative stake holders”. This meeting between Rao and e-commerce companies, pharmacies, grocers, delivery aggregators, etc. had occurred on March 25.

It is not clear if the physical pass will still be issued. We have repeatedly reached out to the Commissioner’s office for more information.

Read more about e-commerce operations during the 21-day lockdown here.