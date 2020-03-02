While Airtel and Reliance Jio added 1.4 million and 2.95 million active connections, respectively, in December, Vodafone Idea lost 1.1 million. India added 3.43 million active mobile connections in December 2019. The top three telecom operators accounted for about 93% of all active connections.

In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 370.02 million connections, followed by Vodafone Idea with 332.6 million connections. BSNL and Reliance Jio added 0.43 million and 0.08 million connections respectively. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea lost over 3.6 million connections.

In terms of active connections, Bihar leads with 89.89% active connections, followed by West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Haryana has only 72.55% active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 95.69 million connections (95,694,537 to be exact). Maharashtra is second with 92.69 million (92,622,238) connections and Andhra Pradesh is third with 87 million (87,022,888) connections.

Reliance Jio have now market shares of 32%, followed by Vodafone Idea with 29%, Bharti Airtel with 28%, and BSNL with 10%.

In December 2019, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio accounted for 93% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month, and in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

