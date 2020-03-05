We missed this earlier.

Almost 300 million — 298.6 million to be exact — of India’s Jan Dhan Yojana bank account holders have been issued RuPay cards, as of January this year. India has issued 591.5 million RuPay cards in total as of December 2019. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which developed RuPay to compete with global networks such as Visa and Mastercard, is tight-lipped about numbers related to the network. Even in this case, the data was revealed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in response to a Parliament question raised by BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik last month.

Sitharaman said the number of active RuPay cards issued keep changing in “real-time” and so did not reveal this figure. The government has also directed public sector banks to issue RuPay cards to customers, in case they do not indicate any specific card preference, she added.

NPCI has data on the number of RuPay cards used in states/UTs for a minimum of one inter-bank (off-us) transaction at an ATM or Point of Sale (PoS) in 2019. In total, 229.02 million RuPay cards were used for doing such transactions at ATMs, while 100.93 million RuPay cards were used for doing such transactions at PoS:

ATM transactions (in states): Most: Maharastra, 30.601 million RuPay cards were used for such transactions.

Least: Nagaland, 183,999 RuPay cards were used for such transactions. PoS transactions (in states): Most: Maharastra, 14.488 million RuPay cards were used for such transactions.

Least: Mizoram, 24,166 RuPay cards were used for such transactions.

In Jammu & Kashmir, where internet services were cut off for 5 months of 2019, 999,874 RuPay cards were for at least one inter-bank off-us ATM transaction, and 308,456 RuPay cards were used for at least one inter-bank off-us PoS transaction.

Aadhaar seeding with bank accounts: 85% of all current and savings accounts have been seeded with Aadhaar details, as of January 2020.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has asked other ministries, departments and institutions to enable payment methods via UPI, and RuPay credit and debit cards among other things, she said. Sitharaman was also asked if certain government websites are still not accepting payments through RuPay card, but she did not respond to that.