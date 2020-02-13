Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has crossed 2 billion users globally as of February 12, the company announced in a blog post. Currently, WhatsApp has around 400 million users in India, the company’s largest market, WhatsApp told MediaNama. The announcement comes a few days after a Delhi-based think tank filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India against the company’s alleged violation of RBI’s data localisation norms issued in April 2018.

On February 10, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change had said, in the interim application filed in the Supreme Court, that WhatsApp’s “unlawful trials” for its payments services should stop, and that the RBI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) should put on record the permission granted for the pilot. This development had come after RBI and NPCI green-lit the launch of WhatsApp’s payments service, which had piloted in February 2018 with a million users.