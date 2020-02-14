Vodafone Idea, one of India’s largest mobile operators, reported a 5.53% quarterly increase in broadband (3G+4G) subscribers for the quarter ended December 31st 2019 (Q3FY20), even as its overall subscriber base declined 2.28% quarter on quarter. Data consumption on the Vodafone Idea network was up 29.08% YoY.
The Numbers
Subscriber base
- Subscribers: 304 million, down 2.28% QoQ from 311.1 million. Down 19.65% YoY from 387.2 million YoY (from Q3FY19).
- Active Subscribers: 297.6 million, down 1.91% QoQ from 303.4 million. Down 22.36% YoY from 390.6 million.
- Prepaid: 92.7% of the base, up from 92.4% in Q2FY20, and down from 93.9% in Q3FY19.
- ARPU: Rs 109, up 1.87% QoQ from Rs 107, and up 20.22% YoY from Rs 89. Vodafone also said that price increases, put into effect at the start of December 2019, had limited impact on the quarterly results. We should expect this impact to be seen in the next quarter, but it remains to be seen whether the price increase will lead to further subscriber churn.
Data users
- Total Data Subscribers: 142 million, up 1.21% QoQ from 140.3 million. Down 4.1% YoY from 146.3 million
- Broadband (3G+4G subscribers): 118.4 million, up 5.53% QoQ from 112.2 million. Up 4% YoY from 107.9 million.
- % of Data Subscribers that are broadband subscribers: 83.38% in Q3FY20, up from 79.97% in Q2FY20, and 73.75% in Q3FY19
- 4G subs (including Voice over LTE users): 104.2 million, up 8.65% QoQ from 95.9 million. This data is not comparable with Q3FY19 data.
Data Consumption
- Total data usage: 3790.4 billion MB, up 8.55% QoQ from 3491.9 billion MB. Up 29.08% YoY from 2705.16 billion MB.
Broadband (4G+3G) data usage per subscriber:
- 10700 MB, up 3.38% QoQ from 10350 MB, and up 21.11% YoY from 8546 MB.
Financial Highlights
- Consolidated Revenues: Rs. 11089 crore, up 2.3% QoQ from Rs 10844 crores. Down from Rs 11764.8 crores in Q3FY20.
- Net loss: Rs 6438.8 crore, down significantly from Rs 50,922 crore. In that quarter, the company had accounted for its dues related to AGR payments to the government of India