Vodafone Idea, one of India’s largest mobile operators, reported a 5.53% quarterly increase in broadband (3G+4G) subscribers for the quarter ended December 31st 2019 (Q3FY20), even as its overall subscriber base declined 2.28% quarter on quarter. Data consumption on the Vodafone Idea network was up 29.08% YoY.

The Numbers

Subscriber base

Subscribers: 304 million, down 2.28% QoQ from 311.1 million. Down 19.65% YoY from 387.2 million YoY (from Q3FY19).

304 million, down 2.28% QoQ from 311.1 million. Down 19.65% YoY from 387.2 million YoY (from Q3FY19). Active Subscribers: 297.6 million, down 1.91% QoQ from 303.4 million. Down 22.36% YoY from 390.6 million.

297.6 million, down 1.91% QoQ from 303.4 million. Down 22.36% YoY from 390.6 million. Prepaid: 92.7% of the base, up from 92.4% in Q2FY20, and down from 93.9% in Q3FY19.

92.7% of the base, up from 92.4% in Q2FY20, and down from 93.9% in Q3FY19. ARPU: Rs 109, up 1.87% QoQ from Rs 107, and up 20.22% YoY from Rs 89. Vodafone also said that price increases, put into effect at the start of December 2019, had limited impact on the quarterly results. We should expect this impact to be seen in the next quarter, but it remains to be seen whether the price increase will lead to further subscriber churn.

Data users

Total Data Subscribers: 142 million, up 1.21% QoQ from 140.3 million. Down 4.1% YoY from 146.3 million

142 million, up 1.21% QoQ from 140.3 million. Down 4.1% YoY from 146.3 million Broadband (3G+4G subscribers): 118.4 million, up 5.53% QoQ from 112.2 million. Up 4% YoY from 107.9 million.

118.4 million, up 5.53% QoQ from 112.2 million. Up 4% YoY from 107.9 million. % of Data Subscribers that are broadband subscribers: 83.38% in Q3FY20, up from 79.97% in Q2FY20, and 73.75% in Q3FY19

83.38% in Q3FY20, up from 79.97% in Q2FY20, and 73.75% in Q3FY19 4G subs (including Voice over LTE users): 104.2 million, up 8.65% QoQ from 95.9 million. This data is not comparable with Q3FY19 data.

Data Consumption

Total data usage: 3790.4 billion MB, up 8.55% QoQ from 3491.9 billion MB. Up 29.08% YoY from 2705.16 billion MB.

Broadband (4G+3G) data usage per subscriber:

10700 MB, up 3.38% QoQ from 10350 MB, and up 21.11% YoY from 8546 MB.

Financial Highlights