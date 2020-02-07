Truecaller has crossed 200 million monthly active users worldwide, and “will be ready for IPO in three years”, the company announced in a press release on February 4. The Sweden-headquartered smartphone app also claims to have been profitable over the last 4 months and attributes the growth in revenue generation to the increase in advertising sales and premium subscriptions in India.

“This is a concrete milestone on our path to build a financially-sustainable independent company that will be ready for IPO in three years.” — Sandeep Patil, Managing Director, Truecaller

Users in India: It has 150 million users in India, Truecaller told us. Although it currently has more than a million premium subscriptions and expects a 50% growth in the “coming months”, Indian numbers for premium subscriptions aren’t available as “there is no break up of premium India vs global”, they said. The premium subscription offers call recording, incognito mode, “who viewed my profile”, no ads, and contact requests.

In September 2019, Truecaller had crossed 500 million downloads and had 150 million daily active users globally.

In February 2019, it had announced 100 million daily active users in India.

The app offers services ranging from call identification and spam blocking to UPI money transfers and instant messaging.