More than 60,000 cyber crime cases registered between 2016-18: Home Ministry

Between 2016 and 2018, a total of 61,361 cyber crime incidents were registered in India, Minister of State for the Home Ministry, G Kishan Reddy informed Lok Sabha on February 11. Read it here

Google cautions against sideloading its apps on ‘uncertified’ Huawei devices

Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or preloading its apps including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Play Store these devices, the company said in a blog post. It added that Huawei devices introduced after May 16, 2019, are considered “uncertified,” and will not be able to utilise Google’s apps and services. Read it here

CCI orders detailed probe into anti-competitive allegations against MakeMyTrip and Oyo

The CCI has ordered an investigation into alleged abuse of dominance by MakeMyTrip and Oyo Hotels, on the basis of a complaint filed by Treebo Hotels (operated by Rubtub Solutions Pvt. Ltd.). Read it here

‘American e-commerce cos have harmed e-commerce market’: CAIT tells Donald Trump

In a letter to the US President Donald Trump, traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the Indian e-commerce market has been harmed by the “malpractices” and “unethical” policies of American e-commerce companies. Read it here

Hotstar blocks PM Modi-centric episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Disney-owned Hotstar seems to have censored the latest episode of HBO’s popular talk show Last Week Tonight, which is centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read it here

IIT Madras denies being targeted by ransomware

IIT Madras was not hit by a ransomware attack last week, Rashmi Uday Kumar, the Assistant Registrar (PR and Communications), told MediaNama. She said that email service was down for a few hours last week, but the issue has since been fixed. Read it here

Delhi HC: Parents and teachers file petition against installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms

The Delhi Parents Association and the Government School Teachers’ Association have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding that the Delhi government orders to install CCTV cameras in government school classrooms be revoked, arguing that the move violates the right to privacy of the students and teachers, and fails the tests laid down in the Right to Privacy judgement. Read it here

Jio doesn’t have ‘a single’ Chinese component on its network, Ambani tells Trump

Mukesh Ambani, in his interaction with US President Donald Trump, said that Reliance Jio “was going to do 5G” and proclaimed that it is the only network in the world that doesn’t have a single Chinese component, according to transcripts released by the White House. He also said that the US played a role in transforming Indian telecom sector, especially 4G. Read it here

Vadodara City Police planning to use Clearview AI’s facial recognition software

The Vadodara City Police, in the Indian state of Gujarat, is planning to use Clearview AI’s controversial facial recognition software in public places such as railway stations and bus depots, and to track “property offenders”, Joint Commissioner of Vadodara City Police, KG Bhati, told MediaNama. Read it here

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Google’s public policy director for India & South Asia, to join Amazon

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Google’s director for public policy for India and South Asia, is leaving the company to join Amazon, accorded to a source familiar with the development. Krishnaswamy has been with Google since 2013, when he joined as India head for public policy. Read it here