Shemaroo’s revenues from its digital operations saw a 13.2% YoY growth as its revenues from traditional media dipped by 54.1% YoY in Q3FY20. Revenue share of digital business increased from less than 10% in FY14 to over 30% in FY19. The company intensified its digital operations and expanded the market for its online streaming platform, ShemarooMe, in the quarter.

, the company’s online streaming platform (launched in India in February 2019), was launched globally in November 2019 and is now available in 150 countries and was made available on Cloudwalker TV, TCL, TV, Android TC globally and Roku devices in the US. It signed a strategic partnership with MX Player. Launches: 2 pre-loaded audio speakers: Amrit Bani and Sai Bhajan Vaani Gujarati Cinema (service on DTH) on Tata Sky Shemaroo MarathiBana, a free-to-air Marathi movies satellite channel, in December 2019

Shemaroo signed a content deal with Mubi, a London-based VoD streaming service

Financials

Revenue from operations: Rs 97.04 crore; a 35.5% QoQ decrease from Rs 150.2 crore in Q2FY20 and a 34.9% YoY decrease from Rs 148.9 crore in Q3FY19

Revenue from digital media: Rs 48.2 crore; a 13.2% YoY growth from Rs 42.6 crore in Q3FY19

Revenue from tradition media: Rs 48.8 crore; a 54.1% YoY decrease from Rs 106.3 crore in Q3FY19

Net profit: Rs 8.46 crore; a 56.4% QoQ decrease from Rs 19.5 crore in Q2FY20 and a 56.6% decrease from Rs 19.6 crore in Q3FY19

Download: Q3FY20 Financials | Presentation