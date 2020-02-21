Motorcyles company Royal Enfield exposed a database of at least 452,000 people in January 2020, which included their names, e-mail IDs, phone numbers, encrypted passwords, vehicle-related information and social media links, Bob Diachenko, cyber threat intelligence director at securitydiscovery.com revealed on Twitter. The information was of those customers who had created a profile on Royal Enfield’s official website. MediaNama has seen a redacted copy of the kind of information that Diachenko could access, courtesy the vulnerability on Royal Enfield’s website. “I discovered 3 IPs with misconfigured databases (i.e. set up without password/login) with what appears to be Royal Enfield’s data,” he told MediaNama. We have reached out to Royal Enfield for comment.

Information about ‘privileged users’ and RE dealers also exposed: In his tweet, he also said that the exposed database also included information about 1,470 “privileged users” and dealers. According to a redacted copy of the data seen by MediaNama, email, password, name, and phone numbers of “privileged users” of Royal Enfield was compromised. Similarly, information related to at least 3,657 Royal Enfield dealers, including their branch code, IDs, names, emails, passwords, sales codes and online booking information was also exposed, Diachenko told MediaNama.

Diachenko discovered the vulnerability on January 19, and alerted Royal Enfield the same day. He told us that the database was secured the next day. But the vulnerability could have existed for at least two weeks before he finally discovered it, he pointed out. “They [Royal Enfield] thanked me, asked for additional discussion over the phone about the incident and disappeared from my radar, never replied further on,” Diachenko recounted to MediaNama.

Back in Jan, Royal Enfield exposed a database with details on 450K customers in India, 1,470 "priviliged users" and dealers info. Customers details incl. names, emails, phones, encrypted passwords, DOBs, bike info, social networks links. pic.twitter.com/GoMlw470jw — Bob Diachenko (@MayhemDayOne) February 20, 2020

3,000 official government email IDs from ISRO, MEA, SEBI were compromised: This vulnerability comes after it was reported that at least 3,000 email IDs of officials belonging to government organisations such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Ministry of Corporate affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), were compromised, with their passwords available in plain text across various leaked databases on the dark web.