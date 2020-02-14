NULLCON, Asia’s leading information security conference, training and exhibition platform is all set to happen from March 3rd to 7th in Goa. It is one of the largest information security conferences where hackers, industry experts, vendors, delegates from the government and CXOs come together to discuss and learn the current scenario of information security and what lies ahead.

NULLCON is organizing, for the second time, a dedicated workshop – “Digital Security and Privacy for Journalists, Activists and Lawyers” on 8th of March. The objective behind this workshop will be to help ensure secure communication and storage of confidential data/sources and avoid surveillance/mobile tracking for individuals.

Today, journalists have become more vulnerable on assignment in dangerous places, but also in their daily routines, at home, in the newsroom, or on the road, as digital surveillance increases. The international firms, lawyers and activists are under constant threat of electronic surveillance and hacking. This workshop will answer questions about protecting yourself from surveillance & hacking:

1. What do I want to protect?

2. Who do I want to protect it from?

3. How bad are the consequences if I fail?

4. How likely is it that I will need to protect it?

The speakers for this workshop include:

Micah Lee, Director of Information Security at The Intercept

Saikat Datta, South Asia Editor at Asia Times

Kushal Das, Freedom of the Press Foundation

The workshop will also conduct a Panel Discussion on “Anatomy of Internet Shutdowns” moderated Srinivas Kodali and the panelists include:

Arjun Venkatraman, Co-founder of The Mojolab Foundation

Prateek Waghre, Research Analyst at The Takshashila Institution

Shehla Rashid Shora, Research Scholar, JNU

This panel of researchers, engineers and policymakers will go into the details of the problem and how to address this societal problem.

Attendees will be able to learn:

1. To encrypt phone data

2. To verify if data received or transmitted is secure from eavesdropping

3. To use Secure Channels for phone calls and create self-destructing messages

4. To protect from Phishing Attacks

5. To share documents securely & secretly

This workshop is supported by 1Password, NordVPN, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), MediaNama, PortaPow Data Blocker, HackerOne, and Rootconf.

Location: Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Dona Paula, Goa

Additional information:

• To RSVP for Goa workshop on 8th March 2020, please visit: https://nullcon.net/website/media-track.php

• To register for a NULLCON Goa 2020 complimentary conference media pass (6th & 7th March 2020): https://nullcon.net/website/media-pass.php

About Nullcon:

NULLCON, started in 2010 has entered into its glorious 11th year. NULLCON has become a brand in itself as one of the extensive platforms for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors, and other cyber threats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.

Media Contact:

Antriksh Shah / Pratik Ghumade NULLCON

media@nullcon.net

+91 9922900657 / +91 9004711577

