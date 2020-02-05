The Data Protection Commission (DPC) in Ireland has initiated an inquiry to investigate complaints regarding Google’s processing of location data. The DPC is responsible for monitoring the application of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU.

According to their statement, consumer privacy groups across the EU have raised various concerns regarding the legality of the tech giant’s processing of location data and the transparency surrounding the processing. The probe is set to determine “whether Google has a valid legal basis for processing the location data of its users and whether it meets its obligations as a data controller with regard to transparency”.

This is not the DPC’s first investigation into practices employed by Google. In May 2019, the DPC had said it would investigate how Google treats personal data at each stage of its ad-tracking system, and whether its activities were in breach of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Google has had a long history with regulatory action and scrutiny in the EU.