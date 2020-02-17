InfoEdge, which operates Naukri, 99Acres, Jeevansaathi, and Shiksha, saw a 10.3% YoY growth in billings to Rs 299.9 crore in Q3YFY19-20.
- Net sales (Revenue): Rs 320.5 crore, up 14% YoY from Rs 281.1 crore
- Total income: Rs 340.9 crore, up 9.7% YoY
Billings in Q3FY19-20
- Naukri: Rs 210 crore, up 8.5% YoY
- 99Acres: Rs 54.3 crore, up 10.9% YoY
- JeevanSaathi: Rs 22.4 crore, up 27.4% YoY
- Shiksha: Rs 13.3 crore, up 11.4% YoY
Operational numbers for Naukri:
- Job listings: 500,000
- New resumes added: 12,000
- Resumes modified: 390,000
- Recruiter email connects: 490,000
- Average daily resume searches: 676,000
- Competitors: local job boards such as Indeed, Monster India, Times Jobs, and Shine
IIMjobs.com
InfoEdge acquired HighOrbit Careers Pvt. Ltd., which operated iimjobs.com and hirist.com in May 2019. iimjobs.com caters to 400 corporate customers including American Express, Amazon, Cognizant, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, IBM, etc. Some of its numbers:
- Billings: Rs 18.2 crore in FY19, H1FY20 billings: Rs 10.2 crore, up 19% YoY
- Active jobs: 10,000
- Job applicants: 1.46 million
99Acres (numbers as of December 31, 2019):
- Total projects: 166,583 (under construction or ready-to-move-in)
- Total listings: Over 1 million, including 364,727 owner listings
- Residential listings: 836,244
- Commercial listings: 168,134
Jeevansathi
- Follows a “freemium” model: Listing, searching, expressing interest, etc are free services, but payment is required if a user wants to contact a person.
- Competition: InfoEdge claimed that JeevanSaathi leads in certain North Indian communities and states, while competitors such as Bharat Matrimony dominates South Indian states and NRIs from these states. Similarly, it claimed that Shaadi leads in Gujarat, Punjab, and NRIs from these states.
Shiksha
- Domestic Colleges: 23,000
- Courses: 175,000
- Reviews: 160,000
- Exams: 500
- Study Abroad Universities: 1,844 from 51 countries
- Courses: 19,715
- Scholarships: 2,616
Notable investments
Listed below is the book value of the investment, followed by InfoEdge’s shareholding percentage:
- Zomato: Rs 152.2 crore, 22.7%
- MeritNation: Rs 7.75 crore, 65.6%
- Adda247.com, Rs 2.8 crore, 16.97%
- MedCords Healthcare: Rs 5.2 crore 11.40%
- Qyuki Digital Media Rs 18 crore, 7%
Downloads: Press Release & Financials | Corporate Presentation – February 2020