You’re reading it here first: The Internet and Mobile Association of India is releasing a new content code to govern content on online streaming platforms that will lead to the setting up of an industry self-regulatory body called the Digital Content Complaints Council (DCCC). The DCCC will field complaints related to online content. Multiple industry sources have confirmed this development to MediaNama, and shared a copy of the new draft code with us. Download it here.

The IAMAI has not responded to several requests for comment from MediaNama. According to multiple sources, the code is expected to be announced tomorrow at the IAMAI’s annual event, the India Digital Summit, though the draft we have doesn’t specifically mention a date. This may not be the final version.

This is the second version of the code for online content platforms from the IAMAI, and according to industry sources MediaNama spoke to, not all signatories to the previous code have signed on: Netflix and Arre. Netflix declined to comment when contacted by MediaNama. The previous code had been signed by Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, Arre, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Jio and Eros Now. Key streaming services like Amazon Prime, TVF Play, Yupp TV, Hungama Play had not signed the previous version, nor had YouTube (which has YouTube Red) and Facebook (which has Facebook Watch). From what we’re told, many content providers who are IAMAI members were not informed about this new code until late last week, less than a week before the planned announcement. This new code supersedes the previous version.

With this code, the IAMAI is looking, with the DCCC, to create a position for itself that is similar to the Broadcast Content Complaints Council, which is an independent self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels set up by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). The Broadcast Content Code is fairly draconian, as we had illustrated here, by applying it to an episode of Sacred Games.

The code, much like its previous version, tries to distinguish the curated content providers’ industry from User Generated Content sites, even though the IT Act itself doesn’t envision any such distinction, and treats all creators/curators of content as equal.

Differences between the codes

1. Receive complaints from the government: The new code explicitly says that the content providers who sign this code will agree to receive complaints forwarded by any government entity, including “the National Consumer Helpline of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Ministry of Communications”, either directly or through the Digital Content Complaint Council. In the previous version, two government departments — the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and MEITY could forward complaints to the grievance redressal departments of the platforms.

2. Investment in ‘safety features’: The signatories to this code will have to “invest extensively” in safety features such as those relating to content descriptors, age classification/maturity rating filtering and access/parental controls, to help consumers understand the kind of content they’re viewing.

3. Changes in prohibited content types:

Removed: the text “Content which deliberately and maliciously intends to outrage religious sentiments of any class, section or community” has been removed. Modified:the new code broadens the ambit of restrictions by including the text “Content which promotes and encourages disrespect to the sovereignty and integrity of India”, which seems to have replaced the fairly limited prohibition of “Content which deliberately and maliciously disrespects the national emblem or national flag”. the text “Content which promotes and encourages terrorism and other forms of violence against the State (of India) or its institutions” has replaced the previous text, which stated “Content which deliberately and maliciously promotes or encourages terrorism and other forms of violence against the State (of India) or its institutions”.

4. Incorporation of parental access controls: While it hasn’t been made mandatory, the new code says that signatories shall institute tools to ensure parental/access controls or adopt measures such as PIN/Password to access/restrict access to content meant for mature audiences/adult viewing.

5. Complaints redressal mechanisms: