Google has added five new languages to Translate — Odia, Kinyarwanda, Tatar, Turkmen and, Uyghur — taking the total language count that Translate supports to 108. This is the first time in in four years that Google has added new languages to the service. Translate will support both text translation and website translation for each of these languages, along with supporting virtual keyboard input for Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur.

Google said that languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but due to the advancements in its machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, it could add support for these languages.

The update rolled out for 1% of Google Translate users on February 26, and would be made available to the rest of the user base across Android and iOS in the coming days, according to The Verge.



The addition of the Uyghur language is also significant, given that China has reportedly been targeting the local Uyghur population, who predominantly live in the autonomous Xinjiang region of northwest China. It can potentially allow more people to understand the community. According to The Verge, the language is spoken by 12 million people.