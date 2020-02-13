GitHub launched its Indian subsidiary — GitHub India Private Limited — on February 12, COO Erica Bresica announced. Maneesh Sharma has been appointed the General Manager of the subsidiary and will focus on the company’s growth startegy. The software development platform also said that it would extend its GitHub Hackathon Grant to students in India. GitHub is home to world’s largest repository of open source code and was bought by Microsoft in June 2018 for $7.5 billion.

India has the third-largest number of active developers on the GitHub after the US and China. According to the announcement, GitHub saw a 22% growth in the number of Indian developers and a 75% growth in number of public repositories in India over the last year. Swiggy and ArisGlobal already use GitHub Enterprise to build software for their businesses. The company will build capacity across all verticals — community, engineering, sales, support, marketing, and services — in the coming months.

GitHub batted for safe harbour in India, criticised amendments to Intermediary Rules

In January, GitHub, along with Cloudflare and Mozilla, had written an open letter to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticising the amendments to the Intermediary Rules as they promote automated censorship, destroy competition, increase surveillance and fragment internet in India. It said, “The current safe harbour liability protections have been fundamental to the growth of the internet in India.” The letter had raised concerns the following concerns about the proposed amendments: