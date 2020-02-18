Facebook launched Hobbi, an app that lets users document their projects and hobbies using photos and videos, last week. The app has only been released in the US and some other countries, according to The Information, which first reported this development. It is currently not available in the App Store and Google Play in India. MediaNama has reached out to Facebook seeking clarification on the exact date of the launch and the list of countries where the app has been made available.

The app was released by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team which is responsible for testing out new products and services under a separate brand name. NPE has said on its website that its products are not as “reliable as other Facebook products” and may be modified, suspended or discontinued without notice. TechCrunch reported that in November 2019, NPE had launched a chat app for making friends called Bump and a social music app, Aux. Its first app, a meme editor, has already shut down, TechCrunch added.

Hobbi seems to share features with the app Pinterest, which also allows users to save and discover ideas on its platform. According to the App Store description of Hobbi, users can save photos of the projects in progress, organise them into visual collections and create shareable highlights.

According to TechCrunch, Hobbi focuses more on editing and organising ideas into themed collections and tracking progress over a period of time, rather than on social networking, which the app has limited to sharing highlights after projects are complete. The app also reportedly has fewer editing and controlling options, compared to an app like Instagram. Although Pinterest’s shares fell by 4% after Hobbi’s launch, the app said that Hobbi appeared to lack its “discoverability, search, and recommendations”, The Information reported.