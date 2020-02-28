Facebook has cancelled the in-person portion of F8, the company’s annual developer conference, due to concerns around the coronavirus outbreak. F8 was scheduled to take place on May 5-6. The main F8 conference will be replaced with “locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content”.

In a blog post, Facebook said that the decision was a “tough call”, “but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on”.

“We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.” — Facebook

F8 isn’t the only major technology event that has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mobile World Congress (MWC) was cancelled earlier in February due to similar concerns over the virus. After multiple exhibitors and companies pulled out of the event, the GSM Association, which organises the event, cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 as the “the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event”.