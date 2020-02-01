The Economic Survey 2019-20 found that India’s IT-BPM industry reached $177 billion in March 2019, and IT services made up 51% of the IT-BPM sector, with $91 billion in revenues in 2018-19.
- Out of this, digital revenues grew over 30% YoY to $33 billion.
- About 83% of the IT-BPM industry, excluding hardware, continues to be export-driven, with export revenues amounting to $135 billion.
- IT services make up 55% of the exports as well – USA accounts for 61% of the exports, followed by UK (17%), Europe (excluding UK), and APAC.
Telecom:
Total telephone connections in India, both mobile and landline, grew 19% to 119 crore in 2018-19 from 99 crore in 2014-15. 98% or 117 crore of these are mobile connections, as of September 2019. Teledensity in India is now 90%, urban teledensity is 161% and rural is 57%.
- Internet subscribers, both broadband and narrowband, stood at 67 crore as of June 2019, up from 25 crore in 2014.
- Of this, 64 crore were mobile internet subscribers, and the only 2.1 crore was wired subscribers.
- Broadband connections increased 10 times to 59 crore in June 2019. Data usage reached 4.62 crore terabytes in 2018.
- India is the leader in monthly data consumption with average consumption per subscriber per month growing to 9.8 GB in June 2019, an increase of 157 times from 62 MB in 2014.