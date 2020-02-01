The Economic Survey 2019-20 found that India’s IT-BPM industry reached $177 billion in March 2019, and IT services made up 51% of the IT-BPM sector, with $91 billion in revenues in 2018-19.

Out of this, digital revenues grew over 30% YoY to $33 billion.

About 83% of the IT-BPM industry, excluding hardware, continues to be export-driven, with export revenues amounting to $135 billion.

IT services make up 55% of the exports as well – USA accounts for 61% of the exports, followed by UK (17%), Europe (excluding UK), and APAC.

Telecom:

Total telephone connections in India, both mobile and landline, grew 19% to 119 crore in 2018-19 from 99 crore in 2014-15. 98% or 117 crore of these are mobile connections, as of September 2019. Teledensity in India is now 90%, urban teledensity is 161% and rural is 57%.