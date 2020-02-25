A total of 27,721 inhabited villages in India do not have access to mobile services, Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY), Sanjay Dhotre informed Lok Sabha on February 5. In total, India has 597,618 inhabited villages — meaning that 4.6% of the inhabited villages are not covered under mobile services. This is according to the data collected by telecom service providers and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2019.

6,549 inhabited villages in Odisha do not have access to mobile services, the highest in any state and union territory, followed by 2,989 such inhabited villages in Maharashtra and 2,970 in Madhya Pradesh. In Jammu and Kashmir, 138 inhabited villages do not have access to mobile services.

While responding to questions raised by All India Trinamool Congress’ Pratima Mondal, Dhotre said that under the central government’s National Digital Literacy Mission and Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, which claim to make one person from every eligible family digitally literate, a total of 5.367 million people have been trained and certified.

He added that a total of 33.1 million people have enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, which aims at making 60 million people across villages digitally literate by March 2020, out of which 26.7 million people have been trained and 19.7 million have been certified.