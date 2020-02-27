Apple will open its first retail store in India next year and an online store this year, CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting at Apple headquarters on February 26, CNET reported. Cook told shareholders that opening a store in India has taken time because Apple has been trying to get approval to operate without a local partner. An Apple spokesperson confirmed the development to MediaNama and said that they had “nothing further to add to what the CEO said at a public forum”.

In August 2019, the 30% local sourcing FDI norm was relaxed for single brand retailers in India. At the time, it was also announced that retailers could sell their goods online up to 2 years before opening brick and mortar stores. Earlier, online selling by single brand retailers had to be preceded by brick and mortar stores. After these FDI norms were relaxed, Apple had said that it would take it some time to get its plans for a physical retail store underway in a statement.

