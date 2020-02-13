ALTBalaji had 1.5 million active direct subscribers as of Q3FY20 (ended December 31, 2019), this indicates that most of ALTBalaji’s subscribers come from the indirect route i.e. via telco and DTH partnerships. The company disclosed subscriptions sold in Q3, but ALTBalaji had sold 20.1 million subscriptions in FY19 as of September 12, 2019 and had sold 27.3 million subscriptions as of August 2019 since ALTBalaji’s launch. This image from their Q2FY20 earnings presentation gives a bigger picture:

In Q2, the service had said that subscriptions growth would be driven by targeted acquisition of direct customers, moving from a multi-partner to paywalled system, and integration with non-telco partners.

Numbers:

Shows added : 9 since Q2; total original shows: 57

: 9 since Q2; total original shows: 57 Shows per month : Rolling out 2 original shows every month as of February 12, 2020

: Rolling out 2 original shows every month as of February 12, 2020 Average watch time per subscriber : 60 minutes. This remained flat over Q2 “despite growth in users”

: 60 minutes. This remained flat over Q2 “despite growth in users” ALTBalaji is the 3rd top video streaming app by consumer spend, per App Annie’s latest State of Mobile Report

Average price : Rs 25 per month

: Rs 25 per month Top 50 cities accounted for 54% of all users in Q3; 36% of subscribers were from outside of Top 50 cities as of Q2.

accounted for 54% of all users in Q3; 36% of subscribers were from outside of Top 50 cities as of Q2. ZEE5 deal shows : 5 shows live. The deal between ZEE5 and ALTBalaji was struck in July 2019, for co-creating 60 original shows to be streamed only on the two platforms behind a paywall.

: 5 shows live. The deal between ZEE5 and ALTBalaji was struck in July 2019, for co-creating 60 original shows to be streamed only on the two platforms behind a paywall. User profile : 75% of the users are aged 18-35 years

: 75% of the users are aged 18-35 years Male female ratio: 3:1, women spent twice the time on female-centred shows

Financials: ALTBalaji saw a slow down in expenses, which the company said will help achieve breakeven.

Revenue: Rs 23.1 crore in Q3, up 15% from Rs 20.1 crore in Q2; full year revenue stood at Rs 41.8 crore

EBITDA loss: Rs 16 crore in Q3, Rs 68 crore in H1FY20

Download: Q3 – Financials and Presentation | Q2 – Financials & Presentation