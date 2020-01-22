SoftBank India has appointed Manoj Kohli as its country head, the Economic Times reported. Kohli’s LinkedIn profile reflects his new role, he was previously the executive chairman of Softbank’s renewable energy arm SB Energy for about five years, before being the managing director and CEO of Bharti Airtel for 13 years.

Kohli will work closely with portfolio company founders and CEOs in India, “to address government issues and secure timely approvals to enable their businesses to run smoothly and to achieve their full potential,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, SoftBank appointed Vikas Agnihotri as its first operating partner in India. In November 2019, SoftBank had invested $200 million in digital payments company, Paytm. Before that, in July it had invested around $247 million in Ola’s electric vehicle subsidiary, Ola Electric.