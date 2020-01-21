Reliance Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased — for the first time in 7 quarters according to the Economic Times — to Rs 128.4 per month in the quarter that ended December 2019, as opposed to Rs 120 in Q2FY20. Reliance Jio reported 370 million subscribers as of December 2019, an increase of 14.8 million subscribers from the quarter that ended September 2019. The telco said that it saw a growth in subscribers despite losing 22 million subscribers (who were excessively heavy voice users) when Jio started charging users 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other operators in early October.

The telco also reported a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore in Q3FY20 — up about 36.3% from the previous quarter when it posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore. Jio’s estimated liability following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Adjusted Gross Revenue in October last year is Rs 177 crore. Reliance Industries said that the company invested Rs 165,000 crore in Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) — a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries to house all digital platforms — through Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) and Rs 4,961 crore in equity shares.

Subscribers increase, average data and voice consumption per month falls

Operating revenue of Rs 13,968 crore in Q3FY20, up by 28.3% YoY

Total voice traffic during the quarter of 82,640 crore minutes, an increase of 30.3% YoY

Total wireless data traffic increased 39.9% YoY to 1,208 crore GB in Q3FY20.

Average data consumption per user per month declined marginally to 11.1 GB in Q3FY20, as opposed to 11.4 GB/month/user in the previous quarter.

Average voice consumption per user per month also fell to 760 minutes compared to 789 minutes per month in Q2FY20.

Downloads: Press Release | Investor Presentation | Financials