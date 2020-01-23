Users of UPI payments service PhonePe can now transfer money to a merchant via the app, and get cash equal to the amount transferred in return. There will be no additional price or charge to use this feature, the company said. The service has been launched as a pilot in Delhi NCR, and may later be introduced in other places.

While in pilot, a user can withdraw up to Rs 1,000 per day, a company spokesperson told MediaNama. Once launched, the withdrawal limit for customers will be the limit set by their respective banks. A PhonePe spokesperson told us that over 75,000 merchants have signed up so far via the PhonePe for Business app. Any merchant in the Delhi NCR region can sign up for the service. Merchants can also choose whether or not they want to act as a ATM.

PhonePe’s head of offline business development, Vivek Lohcheb, claims that this service can help partner merchants in driving up the footfall in their establishments.