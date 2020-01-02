India added 20.3 million active mobile connections in October 2019. While Airtel and Reliance Jio added 6.8 million and 14.3 million active connections, respectively, in October, Vodafone Idea lost 0.7 million. The top three telecom operators accounted for about 93% of all active connections.

In terms of the number of connections, Vodafone Idea and Airtel added 0.2 million and 0.1 million connections, respectively. On the other hand, Reliance Jio added 9.1 million connections. However, Vodafone Idea still leads with 372.7 million connections, followed by Reliance Jio with 364.3 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, Maharashtra leads with 89.5% active connections, followed by Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh has only 72.51% active connections, the lowest among all circles.

The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 100.8 million connections (100,861,371 to be exact). Maharashtra is second with 93.9 million (93,880,563) connections and Andhra Pradesh is third with 88.1million (88,151,934) connections.

Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have now equal market shares of 31%, followed by Bharti Airtel with 28%, and BSNL with 10%.

Active Connections

In October 2019, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio accounted for 93% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month, and in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Some numbers: