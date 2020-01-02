Update on January 2, 2020: As of December 31, 2019, more than 11.5 million FASTags had been issued, with over 100,000 FASTags issued each day, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. In a separate statement, the ministry said that as of December 26, 2019, 11.17 million FASTags had been issued, meaning that in December alone, more than 3 million FASTags were issued, as opposed to 1.53 million FASTags issued in November — twofold the number. Transactions worth more than Rs 52 crore per day are being carried out at toll plazas using FASTags, the ministry added.

The Reserve Bank of India, on December 31, 2019 said that all authorised payment systems and instruments such as non-bank Prepaid Payment Instruments, cards and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) can be linked to FASTags to pay tolls and parking fee. Before this, FASTags could only be linked to pre-paid, savings and current bank accounts. As of now, 16 entities including banks, payments banks and small finance banks are offering recharging of FASTags using UPI, according to the National Payments Council of India.

The Road Transport Ministry also said that it is trying to bring inter-operability of FASTags with state governments so that a single FASTag can be used at toll plazas on national highways as well as state highways.

Earlier on December 3, 2019: 7.901 million FASTags had been issued until November 30, 2019, data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed. For comparison, 6.371 million FASTags had been issued until October 31, meaning that 1.53 million FASTags were issued in November alone. Transactions amounting to Rs 71.09 crore were made using FASTags in November. As of November 2019, 24 banks were live on the National Electronic Toll Collection Platform (NETC).

Thus far in 2019, FASTags have had transactions worth Rs 239.84 crore. Meanwhile, November also saw more than 3 million FASTags transactions, a significant increase over previous months. So far, 34.92 million FASTag transactions have taken place.

FASTags, originally introduced in 2014, are prepaid RFID tags which can be used to pay tolls on highways without stopping at the plaza, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated their use from December 15. The deadline to install FASTags was initially December 1, but it was postponed because several people hadn’t put up FASTags on their vehicles “due to various reasons,” the ministry had said in a statement.

Interestingly, as of November 18, 6.712 million FASTags had been issued, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had informed Rajya Sabha. This means that in less than 2 weeks, more than 1 million FASTags were issued. Gadkari had previously called FASTags the “Aadhaar for vehicles“.

*Update: This story was updated on January 2, 2020, with data from December 2019, and the headline was changed consequently. The previous version of the post has been archived here.