With 4.91 million requests, mobile number porting requests increased by 20.6% in November 2019 compared to 4.07 million porting requests reported in October 2019.

For November, the maximum number of requests in Zone-I (North and West India) were received from Maharashtra at 0.61 million, followed by UP-East at 0.42 million, and Gujarat at 0.3 million. Further, no change in porting requests were seen from Jammu and Kashmir, which has one of the lowest user bases among all states in the country. TRAI does not provide an operator-wise breakdown for these mobile number porting requests.

In Zone-II (South and East India), the maximum number of requests were received from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 0.38 million porting requests each, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 0.36 million requests. The North-East circle saw only 10,000 porting requests for the month.

In November 2017, TRAI reduced the per port transaction charge for each successful Mobile Number Portability from Rs 19 to Rs 4. The TRAI had capped the porting charge at Rs 19 in 2009, and operators were free to charge any amount less than this if they chose to.

