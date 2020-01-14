You’re reading it here first: The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, has been rescheduled to January 16, MediaNama has learnt. It was earlier scheduled to be held today (January 14). A notice dated January 8, 2020, was sent to all members of the JPC by Dr Ram Raj Rai, the Director of the JPC at the Lok Sabha Secretariat. As per the notice, which we have seen, the Committee will convene at 2:30 pm on Thursday and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will brief the committee on the Bill. A senior official at the MeitY independently confirmed the development to MediaNama.

Rajya Sabha MP A. Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) will not attend the meeting due to change in it date, he told MediaNama. “I am scheduled to be in Bombay [sic] on January 16 because the [JPC] meeting was earlier scheduled for today,” he said. He is scheduled to be part of a Committee on Finance in Mumbai.

The JPC was formed on December 12, and originally had 30 members — 10 from Rajya Sabha and 20 from Lok Sabha, under the chairpersonship of BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi. Since then, two members, Prof. Saugata Roy (TMC) and S. Jothi Mani (Congress), have resigned from the Committee. The Committee is expected make its first report to the Lok Sabha by last week of the Budget Session 2020, according to the Lok Sabha memo that announced the Committee’s composition.

***Update (11:37 am): The article was updated with details about MP A. Navaneethakrishnan. Original article was published at 10:51 am.