The European Commission is considering measures such as opening-up more public data, and scrapping rules that hinder data sharing within the bloc, in order to create a single European data space, a genuine single market for data,” Reuters reported. The Commission is expected to present a 25-page report outlining these measures on February 19, it said. These proposals reportedly aim to capitalise on “Europe’s vast quantities” of industrial and professional data and technological innovation and strives “to create a single European data space, a genuine single market for data”. The document said that a handful of big tech firms hold a large part of the world’s data, which is a deterrent to data-driven businesses to emerge and expand, Reuters said. “By capitalising on Europe’s vast quantities of industrial and professional data and technological innovation, the bloc can surge ahead,” the document reportedly said.

How the single data market will look like: Some of the proposed measures as part of this endeavour reportedly include:

Opening up more public data on geospatial, the environment, meteorology, statistics.

Opening up companies’ data, across the bloc, free of cost for the companies.

Scrapping relevant competition rules that hinder data sharing.

New rules covering cross-border data use and data interoperability.

Standards related to manufacturing, climate change, auto industry, healthcare, financial services, agriculture and energy.

Might also introduce rules to prevent large online platforms from unilaterally imposing conditions for access and use of data or a disproportionate benefit from data.

EU’s scrutiny of big tech: This is not the first time that the EU has taken regulatory steps that have affected or might affect tech giants.