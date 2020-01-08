Beijing-based ByteDance Inc., TikTok’s parent company, is targeting the music streaming market in Indian with Resso, its new app, the Economic Times reported. The app, that is currently in Beta stage, and is being tested in India and Indonesia, Asia’s most populous countries. It has been downloaded more than 100,000 times on Android devices, according to their Google Play webpage. However, Resso’s app pages on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store don’t mention ByteDance as its developer; they mention Moon Video Inc. Resso’s website also does not mention its association with ByteDance. Bytedance did not respond to our repeated queries regarding these developments.

When we tested the app, we saw some of its features:

Letting users post their comments on individual songs which all other users can also read

Generate music-accompanied GIFs and videos

Linking to Instagram and letting users can share content directly to their Instagram accounts

According to Bloomberg, although Resso has signed deals with Indian labels such as T-Series and Times Music, it is yet to expand with global players like Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group Corp., and Sony Music Entertainment, the three biggest music companies in the world. “Resso is also relying on video content, but it doesn’t have the rights to show all the music videos that you can find on YouTube Music”, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Resso’s monthly subscription is on the higher end of the spectrum: A monthly subscription to Resso costs ₹119 which is the same as a Spotify subscription. If users don’t purchase a subscription, music is played with ads, like on Spotify. Apple Music costs ₹99/month for an individual plan whereas Gaana costs ₹99/month for a “Gaana + Zee5” subscription. According to Bloomberg, apps like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, Gaana and JioSaavn “have drastically slashed their monthly subscriptions and are testing weekly as well as daily plans for the users”.

ByteDance’s expansion in India amidst controversies: Resso’s introduction to the Indian market comes at a time when ByteDance’s most popular app, TikTok, which has been installed more than 500 million times on Android devices since its release in 2017, continues to face intense public and legal scrutiny in India: