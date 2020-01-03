Brazil’s government has imposed a $1.6 million (6.6 million Brazilian real) penalty on Facebook Inc. and its local unit for Cambride Analytica scandal, reports Bloomberg reported. The fine is for unlawful data sharing of users in Brazil, the Justice Ministry said, stating that it’s evident that data of about 443,000 users were made available to the makers of ‘thisisyourdigitallfie’ “for reasons that are at least questionable”. The fine is considerably higher than the $664,000 fine (£500,000) imposed by the UK in July 2018.

Facebook further failed to inform users about the consequences of their privacy settings, the ministry said, according to the Bloomberg report. The company should have been “much more careful” in automatically sharing data of friends and friends of friends with apps, according to the ministry’s statement. “The model of consent adopted had important implications to the people that had their data exposed.” A Facebook spokesperson had said that there is no evidence that data from users in Brazil were transferred to Cambridge Analytica, reports Bloomberg. The company can appeal the decision, and said it is reviewing its legal options.

Since March 2018, when the Cambridge Analytica scandal surfaced, Facebook has been fined penalties by multiple regulators: