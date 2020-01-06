We’re getting ready for our full-day event on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: seats are filling up fast for both the workshop and discussion. We’re kicking off the conference — coming up this week in Delhi on January 9 (Thursday) — with a workshop that will have experts and lawyers break down the legislation for start-ups and industry folks, and make them understand its impact on their operations by adopting a case-study approach. If you work at a start-up, apply to attend the workshop here: bit.ly/2020pdpworkshops

Both the workshop and discussion will be held under Chatham House Rule (content may be reported on but speakers may not be attributed).

Agenda & Details – Workshop

VENUE: Viceregal Hall, The Claridges, Delhi (pin)

DATE: January 9 (Thursday)

SCHEDULE:



09:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Check-in & refreshments

10:00 AM – 10:30 PM: Introduction to the bill (covering key aspects that will impact companies)

10:30 AM – 11:00 PM: Case-studies (on different types of activities/companies)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Q&A

Experts conducting the workshop:

Abhishek Malhotra (TMT Law), Nehaa Chaudhuri (Ikigai Law), Pavit Singh Katoch (Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas), Arjun Sinha (AP & Partners)

Agenda for discussion

The workshop will be followed by a discussion on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM – 01:00 PM: Check-in & Lunch

01:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Session 1: Users & Data Fiduciaries

Speakers: Nehaa Chaudhuri (Ikigai Law), Arjun Sinha (AP & Partners), Kriti Trehan (Panag & Babu Law Offices)



02:30 PM – 03:45 PM: Session 2: Data Protection Authority Speakers: Bhairav Acharya (Facebook), Smriti Parsheera (NIPFP), Ujwala Uppaluri (Advocate – Supreme Court of India)

03:45 PM – 04:00 PM: Break

04:00 PM – 05:15 PM: Session 3: Government and its access to data Speakers: Prasanna S. (Independent advocate), Vrinda Bhandari (Advocate – Delhi High Court), Faiza Rahman (NIPFP), Shivangi Narayan (Ph.D Candidate, JNU)

05:30 PM – 06:45 PM: Session 4: Cross-border data flows Speakers: Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla), Bishakha Bhattacharya (IBM Corporation), Yolynd Lobo (Amazon Web Services)

07:00 PM – 08:30 PM: Drinks & Dinner

Reading List

First up, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [pdf], and its key aspects.

Decoding the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]

Arriving soon: India’s data protection law. Where should organisations begin? [read]

Mozilla’s statement on the Bill: India’s new data protection bill: Strong on companies, step backward on government surveillance [read]

Action items [pdf] and a detailed compliance checklist [pdf] for the Bill

Considering consent and offences in the proposed Bill [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a discordant note on ‘non-personal data’ [read]

New data bill gives sweeping powers to govt [read]

Read all opinion pieces published by us on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, here.

