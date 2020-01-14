We are all set for our second discussion on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, this time in Bangalore (January 16). The day will start with a workshop by a panel of experts, who, through a case-study approach, will parse the proposed legislation for start-ups and technology companies to help them understand its impact on their operations. If you work at a start-up, apply to attend the workshop here: bit.ly/2020pdp

Both the workshop and discussion will be held under Chatham House Rule (content may be reported on but speakers may not be attributed).

Agenda & Details — Workshop

VENUE: Spring Hall, Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur, Bangalore

DATE: January 16 (Thursday)

SCHEDULE:



09:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Check-in and refreshments

10:00 AM – 10:30 PM: Introduction to the Bill (covering key provisions that will affect companies)

10:30 AM – 11:00 PM: Case-studies (on different types of industries)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Q&A

Experts conducting the workshop:

Jyotsna Jayaram (Trilegal), Vinay Kesari (Setu), Shodhan Babu (Panag & Babu Law Offices)

Agenda for Discussion

The workshop will be followed by a discussion on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

SCHEDULE:

12:00 PM – 01:00 PM: Check-in & Lunch

01:00 PM – 02:15 PM: Session 1: Users & Data Fiduciaries

Speakers: Harshitha Thammaiah (Xiaomi), Vaneesha Jain (Saikrishna & Associates), Subhashish Bhadra (Omidyar Network), and Shweta Reddy (Centre for Internet and Society)



02:30 PM – 03:45 PM: Session 2: Data Protection Authority Speakers: Manasa Venkataraman (Facebook), and Alok Prasanna Kumar (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)



03:45 PM – 04:00 PM: Break

04:00 PM – 05:15 PM: Session 3: Government and its access to data Speakers: Divij Joshi (Independent Researcher), Sarayu Natarajan (Aapti Institute), and Nayantara Ranganathan (Internet Democracy Project)



05:30 PM – 06:45 PM: Session 4: Cross-border data flows Speakers: Nikhil Narendran (Trilegal), Arun Prabhu (Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas), and Rohan Seth (Takshashila Institution)



07:00 PM – 08:30 PM: Drinks & Dinner

Reading List

First up, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [pdf], and its key aspects.

Decoding the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]

Arriving soon: India’s data protection law. Where should organisations begin? [read]

Mozilla’s statement on the Bill: India’s new data protection bill: Strong on companies, step backward on government surveillance [read]

Action items [pdf] and a detailed compliance checklist [pdf] for the Bill

Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a discordant note on ‘non-personal data’ [read]

New data bill gives sweeping powers to govt [read]

MediaNama’s Expert Series on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

Considering consent and offences [read]

Regulatory governance under the PDP Bill: A powerful ship with an unchecked captain? [read]

Considering data localisation and its effects on payments [read]

Looking at social media intermediaries and significant data fiduciaries [read]

For any further questions or suggestions for the reading list, write to Aditi Agrawal at aditi@medianama.com.

